At least 1 killed in crash on U.S. 1 in the Keys

One person was killed in a car crash Thursday morning on U.S. 1 in the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at 5:50 a.m. at mile marker 60 on the highway. A 73-year-old driver of a 2015 Kia Forte heading south on the highway drifted into the northbound lane and into the path of a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Osleme Etienne, 43, of Key West, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP has not identified the driver of the Kia, who was from Long Key, about five miles north of the crash.

Etienne and a passenger in the van, Marie Remercy, 44, also from Key West, were taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, where they are listed in stable condition.

Medics pronounced the Kia driver dead at the scene of the crash, according to the FHP report.

A 2002 Honda Accord driven by Reynaldo Martin, 19, of Homestead, was traveling behind the Kia. The front of the Honda hit the rear right side of the Kia after the initial crash, according to the FHP report.

Martin and his three passengers were not injured.

The cause of the crash, including whether alcohol was involved, is under investigation by the FHP.