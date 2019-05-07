A motorcyclist was killed in a Key West crash on Tuesday morning

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 22-year-old Fort Myers man was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash on Stock Island near Key West.

Christopher Luke Lowder apparently lost control of the motorcycle he was riding, said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.

Key West paramedics discovered Lowder as they were passing by.

College Road was partially closed for about two hours while Key West Police traffic homicide officers investigated the crash scene.

The crash took place at 4:30 a.m. on College Road between U.S. 1 and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 5525 College Rd., Crean said.

It’s the second fatal crash in the Florida Keys over the past five days. On May 2, Valerie Elizabeth Taylor, 73, of Long Key, was killed in a crash at mile marker 60 on the Overseas Highway. She was headed south when her car drifted into the northbound lane, striking a car driven by a Key West woman.