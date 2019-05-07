Local
The Coast Guard is searching for a missing diver in the Keys. She’s 73.
Coast Guard rescues four boaters off the coast of Clearwater, FLA.
The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies are searching for a 73-year-old woman who went missing while diving Tuesday in the Florida Keys.
The search is taking place about seven miles south of Summerland Key.
Coast Guard Sector Key West received a call at 12:30 p.m. from the woman’s husband aboard the vessel, Mai Tai.
He said his wife went missing while diving with him.
The Coast Guard launched a 33-foot Special Purpose Craft, a Coast Guard Station Key West 45-foot response boat, a Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans crew to the scene to assist.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and a Naval aircraft crew also have responded..
Comments