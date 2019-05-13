Key Largo woman hit by car on U.S. 1 in critical condition

A Key Largo woman is in critical condition at Jackson South Medical Center after being struck by a car on U.S. 1 in the Florida Keys early Monday morning, May 11.

A Key Largo woman is in critical condition in a Miami-Dade County hospital after being struck by a car on U.S. 1 early Monday morning.

Parkhi Batra, 25, was taken to Jackson South Medical Center in Kendall by helicopter air ambulance after she and another woman ran into the path of a 2011 Hyundai Sonata driven by Colby Alexander Barrett, 22, of Ovieda, Florida. The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. at mile marker 104, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

The other woman, Caressa Renae Abramowicz, 25, was also struck and injured, but she was released after paramedics treated her on the street, according to the report.

Barrett, who was traveling south on the highway, had not been drinking at the time of the crash, the FHP stated in the report.