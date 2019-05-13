A stripper didn’t want to be videotaped. So she used a coconut as a weapon, cops say

(Not so) smooth criminals Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

Sometimes, paradise comes with its own hazards.

A Key West stripper was jailed after police said she committed an assault with a “deadly weapon” on Duval Street.

The weapon: one coconut.

Shonta Latasha Bolds, 36, who is listed as a Miami resident, was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at about 2 a.m. Saturday.

She was released from the Stock Island Detention Center within a couple of hours without having to post a bond.

Bolds admitted to police she threw the coconut at George Exposito, but only because he was videotaping her sitting on the porch of the VIP Gentlemen’s Club, 1221 Duval St.

She shouted obscenities at him as he walked by filming her, after saying, “Ladies.” Then she hurled a coconut at him, police said.

“I will be honest with you,” she said, according to the police report. “I threw it, but it did not hit him.”

The video didn’t capture the coconut throw, but it did show a coconut wobbling on the sidewalk “as if it had just been thrown,” police said.

Entertainers at the VIP club — which advertises role play, fetishes, nude dancing and private rooms — have been known to get angry at passersby who snap photos of them.

But Key West police Sgt. Mark Siracuse told Bolds she had no expectation of privacy sitting out on the club’s porch.

Exposito, of Miami, said he believed the coconut could have caused damage. He asked the police if he deserved to have the coconut thrown at him.

Officers didn’t answer. Exposito could not be reached Monday for comment.