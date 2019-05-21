A man on a motorcycle was drunk and going 80 mph on the Overseas Highway, police said

What does it look like to have a DUI driver come at you head-on? This deputy found out. A sheriff's deputy on patrol in California saw this SUV dart in front of his car and crash into a row of mailboxes. The close call was caught on dash cam. Nobody was injured. Our Sacramento Bee colleagues posted this video from August 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A sheriff's deputy on patrol in California saw this SUV dart in front of his car and crash into a row of mailboxes. The close call was caught on dash cam. Nobody was injured. Our Sacramento Bee colleagues posted this video from August 2018.

A Tennessee man who police said hit 80 mph on his motorcycle on U.S. 1 in Marathon while drunk is now in jail.

David B. Lawson, 55, of Crossville, Tennessee, listed as a car salesman, was arrested Monday evening on charges of DUI, reckless driving and a felony charge of eluding police.

Lawson was southbound on U.S. 1 on his Harley-Davidson at about 5:16 p.m. when a deputy said he spotted him riding well over the 45 mph limit with a passenger on his bike.

Lawson turned and looked at the patrol car behind him, which now had its lights and siren going, and only increased his speed, deputies said.

“The motorcycle was now traveling 80 mph,” said Adam Linhardt, the sheriff’s spokesman.

Lawson wouldn’t stop for two other deputies before he finally pulled into the U.S. Border Patrol station, which is in the 3700 block of the Overseas Highway and near mile marker 50.

“Lawson stated he didn’t know the speed limit was 45 mph,” Linhardt said.

He also said he didn’t know deputies were behind him. Deputies said his eyes were bloodshot, his speech was slurred and that he smelled of alcohol.

Lawson failed the field sobriety tests.

The woman who was riding with Lawson said they both had been drinking on Grassy Key and that Lawson knew he was fleeing from law enforcement.

“She stated she was scared and told Lawson to pull over,” Linhardt said. She was not charged.

Lawson was taken to the Marathon jail where he remained Tuesday on no bond.