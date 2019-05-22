Traffic alert: U.S. 1 at mile marker 12 has one lane closed after a crash

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A car crash in the Lower Keys closed the entire road at a section of U.S. 1 for more than 45 minutes, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said there were “serious injuries” as a result of the crash, which was reported at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A full roadblock was been set up at mile marker 12.8 on the Saddlebunch Keys but by 2:15 p.m. police reported that the southbound lane was open.

The injured were airlifted by Trauma Star on Sugarloaf Key.

“Expect lengthy delays,” the sheriff’s office said in an alert message.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.