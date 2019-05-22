Pregnant mother found dead in field near Homestead, reports say

A woman was found dead May 22, 2019 in Homestead. CBS4

A 21-year-old pregnant mother of two was found dead in a field Wednesday morning near Homestead Air Reserve Park, according to news reports.

Miami-Dade police said officers responded to the area around 8:30 a.m. where they found the woman. Miami-Dade police spokesman Lee Cowart said he could not confirm whether the woman was pregnant.

Police did not say how the woman died or if there were any suspects.

According to WSVN, family members identified the woman as 21-year-old Kerica Nelson. They said she was eight months pregnant, the station reported.

“She’s just always been that person that loves family. She loved her family,” Sonya Williams, Nelson’s aunt, told the station. “She was a very caring young lady. When it came to her kids, she was very supportive. She was a great mother.”

Miami Herald news partner CBS4 said Nelson was found in the middle of a park with a gunshot wound in the Verde Gardens housing complex .