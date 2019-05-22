Keys police say 3 men broke into home and used the shower

Florida Keys police say three men broke into a home in Marathon on May 22, where at least one of them used the shower. Miami

Three homeless men in Marathon were arrested on burglary charges Tuesday night after Florida Keys police say they broke into a rental home and used the shower.

The property manager of the home on Sombrero Beach Road went to check on it shortly after 8 p.m. and found the lights were on inside the house. She saw three men hurry away on bicycles, and then she called 911, said Adam Linhardt, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

The manager went upstairs to the third floor and could tell someone had used the shower. The burglars entered the house by breaking the sliding glass door on the same floor, Linhardt said.





The property manager was able to give police a good description of the men and their bicycles, enabling deputies to catch them shortly after she reported the break-in, Linhardt said.

Arrested were Ramon Elio Diaz, 60, Reinel Garcia Castellanos, 37, and Benigno Cruz Torres, 57. Bond for Diaz and Torres is $37,000 each; Castellanos is being held on a $22,000 bond.