A boy said a woman offered him drugs at a park. So he told his dad. His dad is a cop

Nora Elena Castrillon Ochoa

Police say a Miami woman asked at least two boys at a Key Largo park if they wanted marijuana. One one of the boys is the son of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper, who told his dad.

She was promptly arrested, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Nora Elena Castrillon Ochoa, 40, was arrested on multiple charges Saturday night, including felony synthetic narcotics possession, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and driving under the influence. She was released Monday on $40,000 bond.





Ochoa said Tuesday afternoon that she needed to talk with her attorney before commenting on her arrest.

According to Monroe sheriff’s Deputy Ignacio Molina’s arrest report, Ochoa pulled into the parking lot of Key Largo Community Park around 6:30 p.m. Saturday and drove up to a 15-year-old boy and asked him if he could explain the meaning of one of the flags on the flag pole.

As the boy talked to Ochoa, she pulled out an electronic cigarette and asked him if he wanted marijuana, according to Molina’s report.

The boy said no and called his father, FHP Sgt. Pedro Reinoso, who went to the park and called the sheriff’s office.

When Molina arrived, Reinoso was standing next to Ochoa’s Fiatt. Molina asked Ochoa to get out of the car, but she refused at first and became aggressive with Molina and another deputy, according to the report.

When she finally got out of the car, deputies handcuffed her.

“As I was detaining Nora, I smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage and marijuana coming from her breath and clothing,” Molina stated.

The boy told police that Ochoa also asked another boy if he wanted drugs.

Police searched her car and found three small pipes, two antidepressant pills (sertaline hydrochloride), about a gram of marijuana and an e-cigarette containing marijuana oil, according to Molina’s report.

Deputies booked Ochoa into Plantation Key jail, where she refused to submit to breath and urine tests to measure her blood alcohol level, Molina stated.