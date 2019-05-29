Florida’s weather hazard to continue into the weekend, but at least one risk has gone down

How to stay safe in really hot weather As summer temperatures rise, so does the chance of heat-related illnesses for you, your kids and pets. Here's how to enjoy the hot weather safely. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As summer temperatures rise, so does the chance of heat-related illnesses for you, your kids and pets. Here's how to enjoy the hot weather safely.

Week Two of the Florida heat wave continues.

And if it feels like one of Dany’s fire-breathing dragons from “Game of Thrones” has done a flyover on the state, you aren’t imagining things.

A Facebook user in Gainesville found a solution for Florida’s recent heat wave on Memorial Day on May 27, 2019. The heat wave is expected to continue into the first days of June.

The National Weather Service issued an alert Wednesday for the Florida Keys’ Monroe County and interior parts of Collier County calling for a heat index reading into the lower 100s.

Gainesville has a high of 98 degrees Wednesday and an expected 97 on Thursday so you know that heat index — what it really feels like — is busting into triple digits, according to The Weather Channel.

Orlando is 96 and should stay with a high of 96 Thursday, before a slight dip to 93 degrees on Friday.

And since it’s been dry in much of the state, with relatively low humidity, the weather service warns that there is an enhanced fire weather risk Wednesday due to low relative humidity across western interior areas.

As we head into the weekend, the heat index of 100 to 105 degrees will continue.

Never leave children, disabled adults or pets in parked vehicles. https://t.co/2A1fBTdeSM #HeatSafety pic.twitter.com/hrWnukWQOa — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) May 27, 2019

The few “cool spots?”

Would you believe, Miami-Dade and Broward?

Temperatures are in the “seasonal” upper 80s and should continue to Saturday, where it will inch into the lower 90s, said CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez.

Marathon in the Keys is expected to see some passing showers Wednesday afternoon, which could keep temperatures around 91, according to the weather service.

The unusually dry second half of May also will continue, with isolated thunderstorms possible later this week into the weekend, according to the weather service.

At least the rip currents, which led to five rescues along Miami Beach on Memorial Day weekend, are expected to recede through the week.