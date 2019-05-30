Local
Two men found shot to death inside a Key Largo home. The victims are related.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two men whose bodies were found with gunshot wounds inside a home in Key Largo Thursday morning.
The deaths appear to be a case of murder-suicide, “however, the investigation remains ongoing,” said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.
The victims, who police have not named, are brothers-in-law, according to a detective on the scene and a neighbor.
Deputies were called to 218 Lignumvitae Dr. at 7:45 a.m. after someone called 911 to report the bodies.
Jackie Bobick, who lives next door, said a married couple lives at the house, and the wife’s brother moved in about eight months ago.
Bobick was talking to a friend on the phone in the morning when she heard the wife screaming outside.
“After I hung up, I saw her there screaming. Then I saw the sheriff’s office pull up,” Bobick said.
This report will be updated as more information becomes available..
