Two men have been killed trying to cross U.S. 1 in the Keys within a week

Two men trying to cross U.S. 1 have been killed within one week.

A pedestrian was killed Wednesday night while trying to cross U.S. 1 in the Lower Keys and a bicyclist was killed in the Upper Keys on May 24, police said.

Wednesday’s victim, 59, is from Florida but the Florida Highway Patrol didn’t list a hometown. He wasn’t identified Thursday afternoon pending the notification of his family.

The 55-year-old bicyclist in the Upper Keys, who also remains unidentified, was traveling near mile marker 77 from the western shoulder of the road to the eastern shoulder around 6:40 p.m on May 24. He “failed to observe” a southbound Kia Forte approaching “and darted in front” of the car, FHP said.

The Kia’s front struck the bicyclist, who went underneath the car. FHP didn’t list his hometown in the crash report.

The Kia driver was Marie Lebeau, 70, of Marathon. She and a passenger, Peter Scott Pittman, 67, of Marathon, were not injured.

Wednesday night’s crash happened at mile marker 10 on Big Coppitt Key at about 10:05 p.m. when the man began crossing the Overseas Highway from the east, according to the FHP crash report.

A 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Jason Taylor, 40, of East Rockland Key, was traveling northbound when the man entered that lane. The passenger side’s front of the car struck the man, who was found in the northbound lane.

Taylor and a passenger in the PT Cruiser, Priscilla Devoe, 52, of Key West, were not injured in the crash.