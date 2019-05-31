He got angry at his wife so he fired a gun, police said

How to support victims of domestic abuse Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

A Florida Keys man was jailed early Friday after police said he fired a handgun into the ground during an argument with his wife and then pointed it at her back tires as she drove away.

Brendan Alexander Stone, 37, of Big Pine Key, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill, improper exhibition of a firearm, firing a weapon in public or on residential property and using a firearm under the influence of alcohol.

“I’m not talking about my day,” police said Stone replied to every question he was asked after his arrest.

Brendan Stone Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Stone remained at the Stock Island Detention Center on Friday evening on $40,000 bond.

Monroe County deputies responded to a report of shots fired at the Breezy Pines Trailer Park at about 12:30 a.m. Friday to find a 35-year-old woman inside her car shaking and visibly upset.

She told them her husband came home drunk and they began arguing over their relationship problems, according to the arrest report.

Stone produced from his back a .380-caliber handgun and fired a round into the ground, police said. The wife ran inside the trailer, grabbed some personal items and then got into her car. As his wife was inside the car, he pointed it at her rear tires, police said.

The woman said she was in fear for her life when Stone drew the weapon.

Police found a single spent casing in the ground near where the woman said the incident happened. They found a .380 Smith and Wesson secreted on a shelf inside the one-bedroom trailer. It was fully loaded except for one round of ammunition, police said.

Stone was inside the trailer, which his wife of three years owns, when police arrived. He came out when ordered and was arrested without incident.