Crash near popular Keys waterfront restaurant had both sides of U.S. 1 blocked
UPDATE: Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said that all lanes have reopened at MM 77.5 around 2 p.m. after a crash in Islamorada earlier Saturday snarled traffic in both directions.
If you’re heading out to (or out of) the Florida Keys this afternoon you might want to go by boat. Or just wait a bit.
That’s because a crash around 11 a.m. is blocking both directions of a closed U.S. 1 at Mile Marker 77.5 in Islamorada, near Robbie’s waterfront restaurant and its docks, a popular spot where people lunch, boat and feed the tarpon.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reports that southbound lanes are blocked and northbound lanes are moving “slowly” on the shoulder, leading to a big traffic tie-up.
A Trauma Star air ambulance has landed at Founders Park.
Deputies haven’t released details.
