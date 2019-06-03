He took off on his motorcycle with police in pursuit. Then he made a wrong turn

Sebastian Gonzalez

A Cutler Bay man accused of leading Florida Keys police on a wild, high-speed motorcycle chase late Sunday morning was caught because he didn’t know how to navigate Card Sound Road, one of two main arteries in and out of the island chain, according to an arrest report.

After eluding Monroe County sheriff’s deputies for more than 20 miles and riding his motorcycle in the “triple digits,” dangerously passing traffic in the bicycle lane of U.S. 1, 20-year-old Sebastian Gonzalez blew past another deputy on County Road 905, Deputy Cody Kerns stated in his report.

That road intersects at a three way stop sign with Card Sound Road. But, instead of making a left there, which leads to Miami-Dade County, Gonzalez went straight, which dead-ends at the gate house of the exclusive Ocean Reef community.

Gonzalez finally pulled over for a deputy posted there, according to Kerns’ report.

“He stated that he knew he fled from at least three cops and stated he was scared and was just trying to get out of Monroe County,” Kerns wrote in his report. “He stated he went to Ocean Reef front gate because he was lost and thought that it was the road back to Miami.”

Gonzalez is in Plantation Key jail with no bond information immediately available. He faces three counts of felony fleeing and eluding police.