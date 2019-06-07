Local
Electronics thieves target Florida Keys boat dealership
Florida Keys police are investigating the theft of almost $28,000 worth of electronics stolen from two vessels at a Key Largo boat dealership this week.
Management at the SeaHunter Marina at Manatee Bay, located off mile marker 112 on the 18-mile stretch of U.S. 1 in Key Largo, called the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office around 7 a.m. Thursday. The thieves broke into the dealership by cutting a chain-link fence that surrounds the property, said Adam Linhardt, sheriff’s office spokesman.
Two boats were targeted — a 36- and a 42-footer, Linhardt said.
“The thieves appear to be targeting the large, expensive electronic screens in the consoles. Both boats contained high-end Garmin electronics with 17-inch screens,” he said.
The total value of the gear taken was $27,666, according to Linhardt.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about the burglary to call 305-853-3211. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-471-8477, or online at www.floridakeyscrimestoppers.com, via text message on the smartphone app P3 Phone or on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using @CrimeStoppers305.
