Electronics thieves target Florida Keys boat dealership

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a Key Largo boat dealership Thursday, June 6, 2019.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary at a Key Largo boat dealership Thursday, June 6, 2019.

Florida Keys police are investigating the theft of almost $28,000 worth of electronics stolen from two vessels at a Key Largo boat dealership this week.

Management at the SeaHunter Marina at Manatee Bay, located off mile marker 112 on the 18-mile stretch of U.S. 1 in Key Largo, called the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office around 7 a.m. Thursday. The thieves broke into the dealership by cutting a chain-link fence that surrounds the property, said Adam Linhardt, sheriff’s office spokesman.

Two boats were targeted — a 36- and a 42-footer, Linhardt said.

“The thieves appear to be targeting the large, expensive electronic screens in the consoles. Both boats contained high-end Garmin electronics with 17-inch screens,” he said.

The total value of the gear taken was $27,666, according to Linhardt.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the burglary to call 305-853-3211. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-471-8477, or online at www.floridakeyscrimestoppers.com, via text message on the smartphone app P3 Phone or on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using @CrimeStoppers305.

