U.S. Coast Guard rescues three men near Key Largo

Three men were saved from their sinking boat near Key Largo by the U.S. Coast Guard Saturday.

The men’s 27-foot Sailfish boat, named the Isles of Capri, was taking on water about nine miles southeast of Tavernier, according to a Cost Guard release.

Coast Guard Station Islamorada received a cellphone call about their situation and launched one of their boats to save the men, the release said. When they arrived they de-watered the boat and towed it.

Petty Officer 1st Class Nathan Pounds advised boaters to be responsible and careful during the peak of boating season to ensure safety.

“Doing a pre-voyage check of your vessel’s required equipment could be the difference between the preservation of life and property,” he said.



