Bizarre encounter reported on Card Sound Road

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a strange encounter that happened on Card Sound Road Thursday, June 6, 2019.

Police in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties are warning people to be extra cautious on Card Sound Road, a rural two-lane highway that leads to the Florida Keys, after a couple of bizarre incidents last week involving a suspicious man trying to stop cars.

In one instance, the man was waving what the driver and passengers of a van thought was a flashlight, but turned out to be a cellphone, and yelling for help around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

The people in the van were heading to work at the gated Ocean Reef community located at the end of Card Sound Road. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, the driver slowed down and rolled his window, before suspecting the man didn’t really need help. But, before he could drive off, the man opened the side door of the van and hopped in and then quickly jumped out, Linhardt said, “perhaps not realizing there was more than one person in the van.”

The men reported the encounter when they arrived at work.

Two other employees reported seeing a man waving a flashlight on the side of the road that morning, but they did not stop, Linhardt said.

Card Sound Road starts in Miami-Dade County, then moves into Monroe County after Card Sound Bridge. The incident happened on the Dade side, but the sheriff’s office has stepped up its patrols in the area and is working with the Miami-Dade County Police Department in investigating the incident.

“All members of the public are asked to stay aware of their surroundings on Card Sound Road,” Linhardt said.

Police are urging people not to stop their vehicles if they see someone resembling the man acting similarly.

“Don’t stop to investigate on your own,” LInhardt said. “Call 911.”