Miami’s weather is changing again — but one thing’s going to stick around

UPDATED: This report includes National Weather Service significant weather alerts posted in the mid-afternoon for parts of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Your South Florida Tuesday will see near record heat as highs will hit the 90s in Miami-Dade, Broward and the Keys.

Can we make it into the books?

According to CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez, the record in Miami for June 11 is 94 degrees, set in 1990. In Fort Lauderdale, it was even hotter that Monday — 96 degrees. And on June 11, 1981, Key West set that day’s record of 92 degrees on a Thursday.

Near Record HEAT today across South Florida as highs will soar to the low 90s.Old record in Miami is 94 set back in 1990. In Ft. Lauderdale, the old record is 96 set back in 1990. For Key West: old record is 92 set back in 1981. @CBSmiami #CBS4 #Summer pic.twitter.com/9KvUmfDsSC — Lissette Gonzalez (@LissetteCBS4) June 11, 2019

On this June 11, we’re looking at 92 in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, 94 in Marathon and 90 in Key West.

“It will not be as intense. We’re dry! Love it!” Gonzalez said on the morning broadcast.

That said, it will still feel like 102 thanks to the heat index — and that isn’t changing through the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

This heat wave mirrors today’s national trend, according to the National Weather Service.

Here is a look at #forecast high #temperatures for #Tuesday, June 11. The big story will be the heat out #West with 90s and triple digits, from the Desert #Southwest up through #CA/#NV into the #Northwest. Some of these #highs will be 20 to 30 degrees above average. #Heatwave pic.twitter.com/dlsMdcYmwB — National Weather Service (@NWS) June 10, 2019

But, “what a difference a day makes,” Gonzalez said. “Yesterday was a wet start for South Florida, this morning we are mainly dry. But don’t let your guard down.”





11 JUN : Partly cloudy with the chance for scattered thunderstorms throughout the day today. Heat indices could soar into the triple digits across South Florida this afternoon. Stay hydrated and keep weather aware! #flwx pic.twitter.com/EYa0OB0GiL — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 11, 2019

That’s because thunderstorms are still expected in the afternoons — a South Florida summer weather pattern (even if we aren’t technically in summer yet until the 21st).

Miam-Dade skies darken in mid-afternoon on June 11, 2019. Howard Cohen hcohen@miamiherald.com

But these possible storms — only at a 20% to 30% chance, according to the weather service, before climbing to 60% on Thursday — will occur mainly over the interior and east coast metro areas.

And so it was Tuesday afternoon.

At 3 p.m., the National Weather Service warned of strong storms moving in over Northwest Miami-Dade and Southwest Broward with possible gusts to 50 mph, small hail and heavy rainfall.

6/11/19 3 PM EDT, Strong storms over NW Miami-Dade/SW Broward Counties capable of producing wind gusts up to 50 mph, small hail, and heavy rainfall. #flwx pic.twitter.com/P5xxJNMhqG — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 11, 2019

In addition, a significant weather advisory was issued for portions of Palm Beach County until 4:15 p.m. Funnel clouds, gusty winds, “torrential rainfall” and frequent lightning is possible.

Jun 11 3:17 PM - Significant Weather Advisory for portions of Palm Beach County until 4:15 PM. Gusty winds, frequent lightning, small hail, funnel clouds, and torrential rainfall are possible #FLwx pic.twitter.com/XWKJ8PZEtg — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 11, 2019