A ‘sleeping’ dead person was found on a Key West beach, and sunbathers did CPR

A body was found on a Key West beach on Monday, June 24, 2019. File photo

A 62-year-old Key West man was found dead at Higgs Beach, police said.

Jerry Earl Hickerson was pronounced dead by Key West paramedics shortly after being found by the West Martello Tower at about 3:45 p.m. Monday, according to reports.

A woman said she arrived at the beach and saw a stranger sleeping. She could hear him snoring and later decided to tell him he was getting too much sun, police said.

“She attempted to wake him a short time later and discovered he was no longer sleeping,” said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. ”No foul play is suspected.”

The beachgoers started to perform CPR and called 911.

Hickerson was wearing a T-shirt and swim trunks and lying on a towel with a pair of sandals beside him and his bicycle parked behind him, police said. A backpack contained clothes and some personal items, including a letter that police would not comment on.

Police found his Florida state identification card and his wallet on him. The ID listed his address as an apartment on Truesdale Court.

Friends of Hickerson’s in Key West called him Jeremy, as did his sister in a Facebook post. But Linhardt said police reports list the dead man’s name as Jerry Earl Hickerson.

Autopsy results are pending.