Want to party in the Keys for the 4th of July? Here’s where you can go

The Fourth of July brings fireworks, picnics and parties — and a Key lime pie eating contest — to the Keys this week.

Here’s a list of where you can kick back and watch the fireworks on Thursday.

Key West

The Rotary Club of Key West and the city will team up for the annual free fireworks display set for the Edward B. Knight Pier off Atlantic Boulevard and White Street. A picnic will begin at 3 p.m. with food and drinks for sale and fireworks are scheduled to begin around 9 p.m. Alternative viewing spots include Smathers Beach and the “dog beach” near Louie’s Backyard, 700 Waddell Ave.

For VIP seating and an upscale buffet and music, you can pay $250 per person to attend the Rotary’s fundraising event for its scholarship fund at the Casa Marina Resort, 1500 Reynolds St. The event is from 6 to 9 p.m. For tickets, click here.

You can also book a boat tour to watch the fireworks from the water from companies like Fury Water Adventures or Sebago.

Also this weekend, the Mermaid Festival will kick off July 5 with a meet-the-mermaids event at Habana Cabana, 3420 N. Roosevelt Blvd., from 12 to 6 p.m. Admission is free.

And the annual Key Lime Festival, features a July 4th pie-eating contest and runs through July 7. Pie eaters can’t use their hands so things will get sticky. The pie eating contest is at the Southernmost Beach Hotel, 1405 Duval St. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the contest starts at 12 p.m. The entry fee is $20.

Big Pine Key

This Lower Keys community gets a jump start on the holiday with a fireworks display set for July 3 — yes, July 3 — at Big Pine Community Park. Gates open at 5 p.m. There will be a bounce house for the kids and musician Brian Roberts will perform. It’s presented by the Lower Keys Rotary.

Marathon

The city of Marathon in the Middle Keys will celebrate the Fourth throughout the day, beginning with a parade on Sombrero Beach Road that starts at 10 a.m. at Marathon High School. The parade will be followed by an all-day celebration on Sombrero Beach that concludes with fireworks at 9 p.m.

Islamorada/Upper Keys

In the Village of Islamorada, festivities are from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Founders Park, mile marker 87 on the bay side of U.S. 1. There will be “family fun, food and fireworks,” according to the Islamorada Chamber of Commerce. Fireworks begin after sunset.

Key Largo

In Key Largo, the holiday kicks off with the 44th Annual 4th of July Parade and Picnic. The parade starts at 10 a.m. at mile marker 98 on U.S.1 and the route goes to mile marker 100. The picnic is from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Key Largo Community Park, mile marker 100. There will be free hot dogs and soda.

Fireworks in Key Largo begin at 10 p.m. on Blackwater Sound. They can be watched from the following locations: The Caribbean Club, mile marker 104.8; Jimmy Johnson’s Big Chill, mile marker 104; Sundowners and Señor Frijoles, mile marker 13.9; and the Key Largo Marriott Beach Resort, mile marker 103.8.



