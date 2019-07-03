Local
Multiple injuries reported in crash on U.S. 1 in the Upper Keys. Traffic is snarled.
A two-vehicle crash injured multiple people and snarled traffic on U.S. 1 in Key Largo early Wednesday afternoon.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported there was a full roadblock on the highway at mile marker 102.
All northbound lanes on U.S. 1 were blocked as of 2 p.m., and traffic was backed up for miles in both directions.
At least three people were trapped in one of the vehicles, Adam Linhardt, sheriff’s office spokesman, said.
Scanner calls indicate six people were injured.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
