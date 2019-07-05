2 people airlifted in Lower Keys boat crash into mangroves

Miami Beach calls for safety measures after fatal boat crash The Miami Beach City Commission called on the U.S. Coast Guard to study how they can make the jetty off South Beach more visible. The mayor is also pushing for restrictions in the water-sports area around Monument Island. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Miami Beach City Commission called on the U.S. Coast Guard to study how they can make the jetty off South Beach more visible. The mayor is also pushing for restrictions in the water-sports area around Monument Island.

Two people suffered head injuries and were airlifted to a Miami hospital Thursday night after their boat crashed into mangroves near Summerland Key, police said.

Jason Timothy Gabriel, 46, and his wife Debi Gabriel, 51, were riding in a Yellowfin bay boat at about 9:55 p.m. when the boat, which was moving at a high rate of speed, crashed into some mangroves, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The boat struck the mangroves oceanside of Crab Key.

Both were reported to be in stable condition on Friday morning, said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers took both to the Venture Out Resort boat ramp on Cudjoe Key, where deputies and paramedics were waiting.

The FWC is still investigating.