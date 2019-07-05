British woman dead after Florida Keys car crash

Florida man slams into back of FHP cruiser The Florida Highway Patrol released dramatic video showing a driver slamming into the back of a trooper's patrol car on I-75 in Lee County, Florida Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Florida Highway Patrol released dramatic video showing a driver slamming into the back of a trooper's patrol car on I-75 in Lee County, Florida

A British woman died after the car in which she was a passenger was hit by a dump truck on U.S. 1 in Key Largo Wednesday afternoon.

Ruby Terraciano, 52, was pronounced dead at Jackson South Medical Center Wednesday at 4:20 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

She was the front-seat passenger in a BMW X5 SUV driven by her husband, Cerare Terraciano, 55. Both were from London, England.

He had been driving north when he got into the left-turn lane of U.S. 1 at mile marker 101. Then he decided against making the turn and drove back into the northbound lane of the highway, directly into the path of the dump truck, Lt. Alejandro Camacho of the FHP stated in a press release.

The truck hit the right passenger side of the BMW.

The truck driver, Norberto Hernandez, 57, from Florida City, was ejected from his vehicle before it went on to strike a utility pole, a chain-link fence and a storage container, according to Camacho’s report.

He was taken to Jackson South with severe injuries.

The BMW continued northbound, turning counterclockwise, after the collision.

Both Cerare and Ruby Terraciano suffered serious injuries and were flown to Kendall Regional Medical Center. Once there, doctors concluded Ruby Terraciano’s injuies were severe, and she was taken to Jackson South, Camacho said.





There were three people in the back seat of the BMW — Maria Terraciano, 21, Adil Terraciano, 18, and Sara Terraciano, 16. All were treated for injuries at Mariners Hospital in Tavernier.

It was not immediately known if those involved were wearing seat belts. The FHP is investigating the crash.