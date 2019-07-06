This large predator needed a little help from firefighters

Firefighters rescue hawk stuck in fence Miami-Dade firefighters rescued an Osprey who was stuck in a fence on the 3300 block at Northeast 2nd Drive in Homestead. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami-Dade firefighters rescued an Osprey who was stuck in a fence on the 3300 block at Northeast 2nd Drive in Homestead.

Firefighters sometimes get called to rescue kittens from trees. Sometimes they have to pull horses from canals. Cops even have rescued an iguana.

The latest critter in distress: an osprey stuck in a fence.

At 6:46 p.m. Friday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a call about a sea hawk trapped in a fence in the 3300 block at Northeast Second Drive in Homestead.





Firefighters arrived and found the osprey in distress. Ospreys are large hawks that can be found year-round in Florida.

The crew freed the bird from the fence. The osprey was then taken to the Florida Keys Wild Bird Center to be assessed for injuries.