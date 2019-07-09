Heat relief? Check. More flooding? Probably. But the weather’s changing again mid-week

Florida weather can sometimes be very unpredictable Depending on the time of year and what part of the state you are in, Florida weather can sometimes be very unpredictable; one minute it could be clear and sunny, the next minute it's windy and rainy Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Depending on the time of year and what part of the state you are in, Florida weather can sometimes be very unpredictable; one minute it could be clear and sunny, the next minute it's windy and rainy

South Florida took such a soaking Monday the prospect of more rain for the region through Thursday only added to the gloom.

But the outlook for Tuesday morning is a bit brighter.

Tropical moisture chances are still 40% through Tuesday afternoon — but then the National Weather Service in Miami and The Weather Channel both agree the rains should settle into a more tolerable 20 to 30% chance Tuesday night through the weekend and into Monday. Earlier predictions had suggested a bigger chance of rain and storms.

Basically, the typical summer weather pattern.





Jul 8: Wet weather will continue through at least mid week. More localized street flooding is possible, so please drive carefully! #flwx pic.twitter.com/m9rbDPm0XB — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) July 8, 2019

Hazardous weather outlook

But there is still a hazardous weather outlook posted by the weather service to alert to the possibility of lingering thunderstorms Tuesday that could, in some areas, bring more flooding from heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

The unsettled weather is predicted to affect western areas of South Florida in the morning and move east in the afternoon.

Rip current risk

An increased risk for rip currents along the Gulf coast is also expected Wednesday into the weekend, associated with the disturbance in the northeast Gulf of Mexico, the National Weather Service said.

The system is already stirring up storms in Gulf waters from Naples and Pelican Bay down to Wilderness Waterway Tuesday morning, prompting a marine alert warning of strong thunderstorms, wind gusts up to 30 knots and possible waterspouts by the weather service.

09 JUL 11:12 AM: A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for strong thunderstorms capable of producing wind gusts up to 30 knots and waterspouts. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/I8LhSLMuiu — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) July 9, 2019

While there is a chance for cyclone development in the Gulf later this week it’s not expected to be an event for South Florida or the Florida Keys, the weather service in Key West said. The nasty weather could be more of an event in the Panhandle.





There is a high chance of a tropical cyclone developing over the northern Gulf of Mexico during the next 5 days. The system is expected to remain away from the Florida Keys. #flwx #KeyWest #FloridaKeys #tropicalupdate #hurricaneseason pic.twitter.com/FakMabofb8 — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) July 9, 2019

Heat relief?

You did ask for some relief from the heat last week, no?

The wetness and cloudy conditions are keeping high temperatures to 83 degrees Tuesday to 88 degrees Friday and Saturday (But it’ll still feel hotter so keep hydrated — always a good idea no matter the weather).