Heat relief? Check. More flooding? Probably. But the weather’s changing again mid-week
Florida weather can sometimes be very unpredictable
South Florida took such a soaking Monday the prospect of more rain for the region through Thursday only added to the gloom.
But the outlook for Tuesday morning is a bit brighter.
Tropical moisture chances are still 40% through Tuesday afternoon — but then the National Weather Service in Miami and The Weather Channel both agree the rains should settle into a more tolerable 20 to 30% chance Tuesday night through the weekend and into Monday. Earlier predictions had suggested a bigger chance of rain and storms.
Basically, the typical summer weather pattern.
Hazardous weather outlook
But there is still a hazardous weather outlook posted by the weather service to alert to the possibility of lingering thunderstorms Tuesday that could, in some areas, bring more flooding from heavy downpours and frequent lightning.
The unsettled weather is predicted to affect western areas of South Florida in the morning and move east in the afternoon.
Rip current risk
An increased risk for rip currents along the Gulf coast is also expected Wednesday into the weekend, associated with the disturbance in the northeast Gulf of Mexico, the National Weather Service said.
The system is already stirring up storms in Gulf waters from Naples and Pelican Bay down to Wilderness Waterway Tuesday morning, prompting a marine alert warning of strong thunderstorms, wind gusts up to 30 knots and possible waterspouts by the weather service.
While there is a chance for cyclone development in the Gulf later this week it’s not expected to be an event for South Florida or the Florida Keys, the weather service in Key West said. The nasty weather could be more of an event in the Panhandle.
Heat relief?
You did ask for some relief from the heat last week, no?
The wetness and cloudy conditions are keeping high temperatures to 83 degrees Tuesday to 88 degrees Friday and Saturday (But it’ll still feel hotter so keep hydrated — always a good idea no matter the weather).
