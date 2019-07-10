He stole almost $600 in goods from a Keys Kmart, cops say

Isaac Morejone De La Fuente

A Hialeah man was arrested Tuesday night after police say he left a Florida Keys Kmart without paying for almost $600 in merchandise, including two generators and a car battery.

The arrest was the second time in two months Isaac Morejon De La Fuente, 29, tried getting away with walking out of a Keys store with stolen goods, according to Monroe County court records. He also has a long criminal history in the county, including a 2014 drug trafficking conviction.

According to a sheriff’s office arrest affidavit, De La Fuente walked up to a floor manager at the Kmart at the Tradewinds shopping plaza in Key Largo at mile marker 101.4 with two Pulsar generators, a Die Hard battery and a case of water. He asked the manager if the Western Union money wiring machine was working, and she said it was not.

De La Fuente then walked out of the store with the items, Deputy Jason Farr wrote in his report. The store employee followed him out of the store repeatedly asking him to stop, but De La Fuente loaded the goods into a 1995 BMW and drove off.

A deputy pulled him over on U.S. 1 heading north at mile marker 105. The deputy found the battery in the back seat and the generators and water in the trunk, Farr wrote in his report.

De La Fuente would not give deputies his name or date of birth, according to the report. He was arrested and brought to jail on Plantation Key, where deputies found out his driver’s license has been suspended since 2012, Farr stated.

Tuesday was the third time he’d been arrested on a driving with a suspended license charge. He was also arrested on grand theft, obstruction and refusing to sign a citation. He already has pending grand theft case from June 6 when deputies say he tried leaving a Publix supermarket in Marathon with $442 in groceries, including seven cases of beer, soda and steaks.

De La Fuente is being held in county jail with no bond information immediately available.