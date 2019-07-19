Local

Coast Guard stops boat off Key Largo, sends 5 Cuban would-be migrants back to Cuba

U.S. Coast Guard discourages illegal migration attempts

Capt. Aldante Vinciguerra, Coast Guard 7th District chief of response, talks about the dangers of illegal migration attempts to the United States and discourages migrants to take to the sea in unsafe and unseaworthy vessels. By
An Islamorada-based U.S. Coast Guard crew stopped a makeshift boat off the Upper Florida Keys Friday afternoon and discovered five migrants from Cuba on board.

The sailboat was spotted by a Coast Guard plane from Air Station Miami. It was about 38 miles south of Key Largo, according to a Coast Guard Station Islamorada Facebook post.

All the occupants of the boat were men, BOSN Scott Goss said.

They were transferred to the Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr. and will be taken back to Cuba.

