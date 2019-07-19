Local
Coast Guard stops boat off Key Largo, sends 5 Cuban would-be migrants back to Cuba
An Islamorada-based U.S. Coast Guard crew stopped a makeshift boat off the Upper Florida Keys Friday afternoon and discovered five migrants from Cuba on board.
The sailboat was spotted by a Coast Guard plane from Air Station Miami. It was about 38 miles south of Key Largo, according to a Coast Guard Station Islamorada Facebook post.
All the occupants of the boat were men, BOSN Scott Goss said.
They were transferred to the Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr. and will be taken back to Cuba.
