Boater’s body found by BSO divers; death linked to lobster miniseason, authorities say

The body of a 60-year-old boater was found Wednesday in the waters off Broward County, and authorities believe the man had been lobster diving prior to his death, Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the Coast Guard, BSO divers found the body after a search near Hillsboro Inlet. The Coast Guard first reported that the man, whom authorities did not identify, fell from his boat about a half a mile from the inlet.

This death comes at the start of lobster miniseason, which runs from 12:01 a.m. Wednesday to 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Prior to the man’s death, the two-day season had been going smoothly, according to marine authorities.

Coast Guard crews from Fort Lauderdale along with a helicopter crew from Miami’s Coast Guard unit led the search. BSO divers pulled the boater’s body from the ocean a few hours later.

Last year, no one died in South Florida during lobster miniseason.