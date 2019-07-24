Scooter driver airlifted after Key West crash

A Key West man was listed in critical condition after a vehicle struck his scooter on July 23, 2019. File photo

A Key West man was airlifted to a Miami hospital after police said a vehicle crashed into the scooter he was driving.

Jorge Luis Guanche, 45, was at Duck Avenue and South Roosevelt Boulevard at about 6:27 p.m. Tuesday when a vehicle “violated the scooter’s right-of-way,” said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.

Guanche was in critical condition when airlifted, Crean said.

Crean identified the driver as Tracey Renae Barrera, 42.

The crash investigation snarled traffic around Key West’s busiest intersection known as the Triangle, which is the entrance to the island and where South Roosevelt Boulevard splits off from North Roosevelt Boulevard. South Roosevelt at Duck Avenue was closed for several hours.

Details of the crash weren’t available Wednesday afternoon, police said.

“The investigation is still open so the report isn’t in yet,” Crean said.

