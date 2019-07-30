73-year-old Key Largo woman killed in U.S. 1 crash

A crash in Key Largo on Monday, July 29, 2019, left one person dead, police said. File photo

Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash on U.S. 1 in Key Largo on Monday afternoon.

Janice Ann Dostaler, 73, of Key Largo, died in the two-vehicle crash at mile marker 94, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It was the 10th fatality on U.S. 1 investigated by FHP this year.

Dostaler was driving a 2014 Honda Civic at 2:21 p.m. west on Lime Street when she went to turn into the center median of the northbound lanes of U.S. 1.

At the same time, a 2016 Ford F250 pickup driven by Tyler G. Dunn, 21, of Tampa, was traveling north on U.S. 1 in the inside left lane and struck the Civic’s driver’s side, according to the FHP report.

The Civic went “into the path” of the pickup, police said.

It was pushed into the grassy median and came to a stop while the pickup rolled over.

The pickup landed right-side up and stopped on the northbound shoulder of U.S. 1 inside the parking lot of J & M Scaffolds of Florida, 94775 Overseas Highway, the report stated.

Both northbound lanes were closed for about two hours and traffic was rerouted around the crash scene onto Lime Street. The southbound lanes were not affected, FHP said.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, FHP said. Dunn was not injured.

The crash was not alcohol-related, police noted in the report.