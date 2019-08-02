He was counting pills inside a vehicle. Then someone called police

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said it seized 104 oxycodone pills and $650 in cash from a Marathon man on Aug. 1, 2019. Monroe County Sheriff's Office

A Marathon man was jailed Thursday after police were called to a gas station for a report of a man sitting in his car counting pills.

Johnnie Leatherwood, 47, was caught with 104 oxycodone pills and $650 in cash, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Police responded to the Valero gas station, 7301 Overseas Highway, at at 12:25 p.m Thursday and found Leatherwood in a vehicle.

He said, without prompting, “I am going to jail for possession of a controlled substance,” police said.

Leatherwood was arrested on two felony charges of drug trafficking, one felony charge of tampering with evidence and one misdemeanor charge of possession of drug equipment.

On Friday, Leatherwood was locked up at the Stock Island Detention Center without a bond.