Coast Guard searches for three missing Keys boaters

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for three overdue boaters. Provided by U.S. Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard on Friday was searching by air and by sea for three boaters who didn’t arrive at their destination on time.

The boaters are aboard a white 21-foot cabin cruiser.

They were headed from Sugarloaf Key to Nassau and were expected to arrive at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information about the boaters is asked to call the Coast Guard 7th District Command Center at 305-415-6800.

Searching for the boaters are the Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, Coast Guard Air Station Miami, the Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr. and the Coast Guard Cutter Robert Yered.