A woman was threatening suicide. Key West police officers stopped it

Two Key West police officers on July 7 stopped a woman from attempting suicide at her home.

For their efforts, Officers Brett Dehanas and Victor Arguello on Aug. 5 were presented with the department’s Lifesaving award.

“The skilled, professional response to the situation by these officers are to be commended,” said Brandenburg. “Their actions likely saved this individual’s life.”

On July 7, a woman called police at 3:42 a.m. to say she was going to kill herself. They arrived to find her lying outside her house with a long kitchen knife in her left hand and four small cuts on her wrist.

Key West Police Officer Victor Arguello is being sworn in by former Chief Donie Lee in this 2018 photo. City of Key West

Arguello immediately kicked the knife away from her. She reached for it again, and he kicked it farther away.

“I only noticed a small amount of blood coming from her hand and the lacerations on her wrist,” Arugello wrote.

Her name and address were redacted from the incident report.

Police believe she was depressed over having separated from her husband.

Before police found her outside, she had called police again to say she was going to kill herself but all the dispatcher could hear was mumbling.

The woman’s eyes were bloodshot and she was slurring her words, police said.

She was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center, where police said she repeatedly said she wanted to kill herself. Police put her into protective custody.