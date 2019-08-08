Man’s naked body found off Higgs Beach in Key West

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the death of a man whose naked body was found in the water off Higgs Beach Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.

Florida Keys detectives are investigating the death of a man whose naked body was found floating off a Key West beach Thursday afternoon.

The body was found by beach goers at Clarence S. Higgs Memorial Beach Park on Atlantic Boulevard around 3:30 p.m., Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, said.

By Thursday evening, detectives with the sheriff’s office major crimes unit were still unable to identify the man and were trying to determine if foul play was involved in his death, Linhardt said.

Authorities also do not know the man’s age, Linhardt added.

“It’s still very early in the investigation. We don’t have a lot of information we can release at this time,” he said by phone. “We hope to release more information as it becomes available.”

The body was reported to Key West police, but the investigation will be handled by the sheriff’s office, Linhardt said.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

