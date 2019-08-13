How will the first day of school go? Just look up in the sky for an answer

Thunderstorms can come in several destructive varieties The National Weather Service explains the four types of thunderstorms: single cell; multi-cell cluster; squall line; and supercell. Thunderstorms can produce dangerous lightning, damaging hail and winds, tornadoes and flash flooding. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The National Weather Service explains the four types of thunderstorms: single cell; multi-cell cluster; squall line; and supercell. Thunderstorms can produce dangerous lightning, damaging hail and winds, tornadoes and flash flooding.

There’s a chance of heavy rain just in time for the first day of school in Broward and the Keys.

Forecasters say there’s a 50 to 60 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday in Broward, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

Those living in low-lying areas might also see some flooding with at least a tenth and a quarter of an inch of new rainfall, according to the hazardous weather outlook.

That isn’t good for teachers and students in Broward County traveling to school and going back home. Congested roads may be more backed up than usual depending on the weather. Plan to leave at least 10 to 15 minutes early and expect delays.

Drivers should also be careful. Slippery roads are dangerous and the heavy rain may make it difficult to spot children.

Taking a walk this week? You might also feel the gusty winds the outlook is warning about. Oh, and the heat. Even with all the soggy weather, it’s expected to feel like its 100 to 108 degrees in the afternoon.

The forecast shows the heavy rain slightly dropping Friday before jumping back to a 50 to 60 percent chance of showers and thunder for the weekend and into Monday.

In the Keys

Those starting school in the Keys Wednesday are luckier. The forecast is showing only a 20 to 30 percent of rain and thunderstorms all week into Monday.

If you’re still trying to enjoy your days of relaxation, just be careful in the water. The hazardous weather outlook warns there could be cloud to surface lightning strikes from Wednesday into Monday.

Miami-Dade weather

It won’t be Broward-level soggy but it’s still going to pour. The hazardous weather outlook is predicting the possibility of localized flooding, gusty winds and smoldering heat.

Those living in Miami-Dade will probably have a better Wednesday than Broward residents, with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Come Thursday afternoon, Greater Miami will be hit with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. The forecast shows our rain chances slightly dropping once Friday rolls around, but we’ll still be seeing heavy showers over the weekend.

12 AUG : A wet week is in store for South Florida with highest chances across the interior/Lake Region. Urban flooding will continue to pose a threat, so continue to check back for updates. #flwx pic.twitter.com/Hawpb7xyVU — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) August 12, 2019

Those going back to school next Monday also aren’t completely in the clear. The weather service is predicting a 30 to 40 percent chance of rain.