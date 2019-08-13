Where’s your bus? What’s for lunch? Here’s what to know for the first day of school

What to know about school buses and traffic With the first day of school in Broward and Miami-Dade counties fast approaching, Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is reminding drivers the rules of the road when encountering a school bus Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With the first day of school in Broward and Miami-Dade counties fast approaching, Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is reminding drivers the rules of the road when encountering a school bus

Here’s is everything you’ll need to help your child transition smoothly into the new school year.

When does school start?

Broward County: Aug. 14

Monroe County: Aug. 14

Miami-Dade: Aug. 19

Private schools have their own individual start date. Visit the school’s website for more information.

Key Online Resources

Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe County have “Parent Portals” that are the best go-to resources for most concerns.

Miami-Dade: dadeschools.net/parents.asp

Broward: browardschools.com/pinnacle

Monroe County: monroe.focusschoolsoftware.com/focus/?skipSAML

Find your school

Not entirely sure what school your child can attend? Just click these links and type in your address. It’ll show you the nearby schools along with individual information including the school’s address and website.

Miami-Dade: dadeschools.net/guidek-12/default.asp

Broward: browardschools.com/school-locator

Monroe: While the district doesn’t have a “find your school” search it does have an interactive map which shows each school’s boundary.

Parents can enter their home address in the map to see which boundary the resident falls in. You can find the map here: fl02202360.schoolwires.net/Page/653

Find your bus stop

You will usually receive this information in the mail, but if you haven’t, do the following:

Miami-Dade: Log in to your “Parent Portal” at dadeschools.net/parents.asp and click on “BUS INFO.”

Broward: Students will receive their bus route information by mail. This will include the bus route number they should look for next to the bus’s door, their bus stop location and the pick up/drop off times for the bus stop.

Monroe: Click on the school to view the route, the stops and the pick up/drop off times. You can find the info here: https://www.keysschools.com/Page/561

If the bus is late

Traffic will be heavier, especially during the first few weeks of school. Give drivers 10 to 15 minutes before calling.

Miami-Dade: Know you child’s bus route number then call the corresponding transportation center number. The numbers of all centers can be found at dot.dadeschools.net under the “Contacts and Locations” tab.

Broward: Know you child’s bus route number then call the corresponding transportation center number listed here: pupiltrans.org/terminals.html

Monroe: If the bus is running late, call 305-293-1400. Depending on what area you’re in, these are the following extensions:

Key West - 53401

Sugarloaf - 50348

Marathon - 59399

Upper Keys - 53431

School Calendar

If you’re trying to plan a vacation and want to know when school is closed, these calendars are the best way to go. Keep in mind this may change if a hurricane comes.

Miami-Dade: dadeschools.net/calendars/19-20/19-20_el-sec.pdf

Broward: https://www.browardschools.com/cms/lib/FL01803656/Centricity/domain/4/documents/2019-20%20School%20Calendar%20color%20FINAL.pdf

Monroe: https://www.keysschools.com/domain/188

Food Menu

Should your child eat lunch at school or bring food from home? You can always check the menu online to see what’s being offered.

Miami-Dade: To see what is offered for breakfast and lunch, visit dadeschools.nutrislice.com/menu

Broward: You can see what your child’s individual school is offering throughout the week for breakfast, lunch and dinner by visiting https://schools.mealviewer.com/results/broward%20county

Monroe: To see what the district offers students for breakfast and lunch, visit https://fl02202360.schoolwires.net/Page/5819

School Police Contacts

No matter what school your child attends, call 911 if it’s emergency.

Miami-Dade Schools Police:

Non-emergencies, 305-995- COPS (2677)

Report a Crime Tip: (954) 493-TIPS (8477)

Report Abuse: (800) 96-ABUSE (22873)

Email: cop@dadeschools.net

Broward Schools Police:

Non-emergencies, call 754-321-0725

Text: Send a message to 274637 (CRIMES). Your message must begin with “SBBC” and then a space.

Send an anonymous tip: browardschools.com/Page/35294

School Apps

“FortifyFL” is a recently new app Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe school districts are recommending students, teachers and other school personnel download to their phone. The app allows users to report suspicious activity immediately to law enforcement agencies and school officials.

The app is available free in the Apple and Android app store. Tips can remain anonymous. To see how it works, visit getfortifyfl.com

FortifyFL is a phone application that allows users to anonymously submit tips, photos and videos related to potential school threats.

The app was created and funded by the 2018 Florida Legislature as part of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act and was named by students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Miami-Dade:

“Dadeschools Mobile” is available for free in the Apple and Android app stores. It gives parents, students and employees up-to-date school information including class schedules, bus route, school information and personalized info.

Broward:

“Broward County Public Schools” is available for free in the Apple and Android app stores. It gives parents, students and employees up-to-date school information including real-time daily attendance, assignments and meal menus.

Monroe:

“MCSD Mobile” is available for free in app stores. It gives parents, students and employees up-to-date school information including announcements, school social media sites and the FOCUS Parent Portal.

Social Media:

Almost every school has their own social media parents and students can follow to stay up-to-date with what’s happening. Most of them use Twitter, but some also have Facebook and Instagram.

The districts themselves also have social media you can follow.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools:

Twitter - @MDCPS

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/miamischools/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/miamischools/?hl=en

MDCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho - @MiamiSup on Twitter

Broward County Public Schools:

Twitter - @BrowardSchools

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/browardschools

BCPS Superintendent Robert Runcie - @RobertwRuncie on Twitter