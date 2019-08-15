Did you see this waterspout in the Florida Keys? OMG!

Beachgoers watch a waterspout near Lower Matecumbe Key on Aug. 14, 2019.

A photographer captured a waterspout on Wednesday near Lower Matecumbe Key in the Florida Keys.

Charles Pruett said he took the shot at about 7:30 p.m. at the Matecumbe Resort at mile marker 76.5.

The National Weather Service in Key West posted other photos of the waterspout on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

“This was the second of two waterspouts seen in the same vicinity within the span of 20 minutes,” Pruett wrote to the Miami Herald. “Bystanders made bets on whether it would make it to shore — it did not, but came close!”