Florida Keys man accused of sexually assaulting friend

Sa Aung Htet Ko

Florida Keys detectives arrested a Key Largo man on a warrant Thursday following accusations he sexually assaulted his friend while the man was sleeping last week.

Sa Aung Htet Ko, 23, is being held on $30,000 bond in Monroe County jail. According to a sheriff’s office statement, he sexually assaulted the 26-year-old man on Aug. 8 after a night of heavy drinking at several area bars.

The victim became so drunk that the designated driver in the group, also his roommate, took him home. Ko stayed at the house, too. The man fell asleep and woke up to find Ko sexually assaulting him, Adam Linhardt, sheriff’s office spokesman, said.

The roommate told detectives that she was in the living room and saw Ko enter the other man’s room, then leave several minutes later. The alleged victim then came out of the room looking confused with his pants undone, the witness told police, according to the sheriff’s office.

During an interview with detectives, Ko said he performed oral sex on the other man, but does not recall if he consented, Linhardt said.