Drug sweep finds a woman with ecstasy in vagina and 2 seniors dealing coke, cops say

Two Florida Keys senior citizens were caught up in a recent sweep of drug dealers on Stock Island, the next-door neighbor to Key West, police said.

Nelson De La Rosa, 69, and Griselda Reina Ferrer Morales, 68, were arrested Tuesday in separate cases involving drug sales.

De La Rosa sold 1.8 grams of crack cocaine for $100 on May 17, according to arrest reports. He rode up on his bicycle to meet a confidential informant working with police.

On July 25, Ferrer Morales sold one gram of cocaine for $50 during an undercover deal, her arrest report states.

Nelson De La Rosa Monroe County Sheriff's Office

The pair, who both live on Stock Island and were arrested on charges of selling cocaine, were part of a sweep that targeted seven people.

Griselda Reina Ferrer Morales Monroe County Sheriff's Office

One suspect was found on Front Street in a Chevrolet Tahoe and stopped because she had two active warrants for dealing amphetamine.

But Yanayce Monet Valasquez, 23, of Stock Island, got into even more trouble after she asked one detective if they could speak in private. She then said she had “more drugs” in her vagina, the police report states.

She pulled out two separate plastic bags, each filled with MDMA, police said. The total was 34 gram of ecstasy. Valasquez was arrested on charges of trafficking amphetamine and two counts of selling it.

Also on Tuesday, Janina Ruis de Sanchez, 52, of Key West, was arrested on charges of selling cocaine after police said she sold $100 worth of crack — 0.7 grams — to an undercover informant at the CVS drug store on Stock Island.

Others arrested on Tuesday were Oliver Baro-Vera, 30, on allegations of selling Xanax, Derek Queen, 37, on allegations of OxyContin sales and Derek Shine, 31, on a warrant for pill sales and resisting arrest without violence.

The arrests were made by detectives with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Key West police, with help from agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.