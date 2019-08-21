Fire destroys a two-story house in the Florida Keys

A firefighter sprays water on a burning home in Islamorada in the Florida Keys Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.

A fire completely destroyed a two-story house in the Florida Keys early Wednesday morning.

Islamorada Fire Rescue received the call at 6:20 a.m., and flames completely covered the stilt home off mile marker 77 by the time firefighters arrived minutes later, said Chief Terry Abel.

No one was home at the time, and no one was injured, said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Abel said six fire trucks responded to the blaze, and members of the sheriff’s office, Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority and Florida Keys Electric Cooperative assisted firefighters.

The state Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, Abel said.