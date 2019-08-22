Body found floating in Florida Keys harbor

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the death of a homeless man found floating in Boot Key Harbor in Marathon in the Florida Keys Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. Miami Herald File

The body of a man was found floating in a Florida Keys boat harbor Thursday morning.

The 53-year-old man was found around 7:30 a.m. by a mariner about 50 yards from shore in Boot Key Harbor, a mooring marina in the Middle Keys city of Marathon, according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Police have not released the man’s name pending notice of next of kin, said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

There was no obvious signs of foul play, Linhardt said.

