Someone vomited inside a Key West bar. Then a brawl broke out, police said

Four people were arrested Saturday after police said they battered an officer amid a disturbance at a Key West bar.

Christina Marie Mamone, 34, of Hermitage, Tennessee, at one point swung at Key West Police Officer Kenneth John Waite and struck him in the left eye, according to the arrest reports.

Mamone was trying to stop Waite from removing a friend from the crowded scene, police said.

Christina Marie Mamone Monroe County Sheriff's Office

“I was in the middle of a large crowd, backup officers had not arrived on the scene and multiple people were swinging, pushing and grabbing at me,” Waite wrote.

When someone grabbed him from behind, Waite drew his gun and then Landon Forrest Teer, 32, grabbed the front of his vest, reports stated. Waite pushed him away and holstered his weapon.

A witness said it was Teer who grabbed the officer from behind.—

Mamone was arrested on charges of felony battery on an officer, felony resisting arrest with violence and misdemeanor battery.

Teer, who police said lives in Key West but his jail record says he’s from Destin, was arrested on charges of felony battery on an officer and felony resisting arrest with violence.

Landon Forrest Teer Monroe County Sheriff's Office

The incident began when police were called to Irish Kevin’s bar, 211 Duval St., because two women — Christina Mamone and Ashley Lycke, 21, of Miami Springs — got angry when their friend was told to leave.

One of the women had vomited inside the bar, bouncer Jeremy Willis told police. Their friend, an unidentified man, grew hostile and was asked to leave, too.

Mamone and Lycke began punching Willis and nearly tore off his shirt, according to the arrest report. He had a bloody lip, police said.

Lycke was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of battery.

As Waite tried to pull Lycke away by her wrist from a crowd that had formed outside the bar, the batteries on him began, police said.

He shoved Christina Mamone off of him and then she punched him, he said. She swung a second time but missed.

Ashley Lycke Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Another woman, Anita Marie Mamone, 36, an attorney from Hermitage, Tennessee, also joined the fray and stepped in between Waite and Christina Mamone. Anita Mamone grabbed the officer’s wrist, reports state.

Anita Marie Mamone Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Anita Mamone was arrested on charges of felony battery on an officer and felony resisting arrest with violence.

The four were all taken to the Stock Island Detention Center.