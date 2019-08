Puerto Rico now under hurricane watch, tropical storm warning. What’s next for Florida?

Tropical Storm Dorian approaches the Windward Islands Tropical Storm Dorian could strengthen and become a hurricane, forecasters say. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tropical Storm Dorian could strengthen and become a hurricane, forecasters say.

Tropical Storm Dorian may not reach hurricane status, but Puerto Rico isn’t taking chances.

The storm is no longer forecast to become a hurricane as it sweeps through the Caribbean, according to Tuesday’s 8 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

But the forecast shows Dorian near hurricane strength when it moves close to Puerto Rico and eastern Hispaniola on Wednesday. The island is under a hurricane watch and a tropical storm warning Tuesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The people of Puerto Rico, still recovering two years after Hurricane Maria, have been stocking up on supplies since Monday morning, preparing for the worst. Puerto Rico’s governor also declared a local state of emergency Monday night.

“As of today, the response of the government is different from before this emergency,” Wanda Vázquez Garced, the island’s governor, said in Spanish during a news conference. “What we want to say is that before a situation gets close, the response of the government and the different agencies will be different because yes, they are ready.”

Gobernadora @wandavazquezg informa que firmó una OE que declara un estado de emergencia a nivel local para que las agencias que tengan que hacer activaciones y comenzar protocolos así lo puedan hacer, incluyendo la Guardia Nacional.Esta acción es de preparación a cualquier evento pic.twitter.com/JjfEY3eq1J — La Fortaleza (@fortalezapr) August 26, 2019

Hurricane conditions are also possible in the Dominican Republic by late Wednesday. On Monday, the forecast predicted Dorian would be a Category 1 hurricane by the time it was near Puerto Rico and Hispaniola.

The Dominican Republic also is under a hurricane watch from Isla Saona to Samana and a tropical storm watch on the southern coast of the island from Isla Saona to Punta Palenque and on the northern coast from Samana to Puerto Plata.

The forecast shows Dorian being near hurricane strength when it moves close to Puerto Rico and eastern Hispaniola Wednesday. The Bahamas and most of Florida are in the storm’s cone of uncertainty, as of the 8 a.m. Tuesday advisory. National Hurricane Center

The Bahamas and most of Florida are also in the storm’s cone of uncertainty, which means there’s a potential for tropical storm force winds and heavy rain, according to Tuesday’s advisory. Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say it’s still too early to tell what kind of weather Florida will have Labor Day weekend, when the storm is expected to be near the Bahamas.

Dorian’s maximum sustained winds decreased from 60 to 50 miles an hour with higher gusts. The center says Dorian is steadily moving west-northwest at 13 miles per hour and was about 30 miles southeast of St. Lucia as of Tuesday‘s 5 a.m. advisory.

Martinique, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines remain on a tropical storm warning. A tropical storm watch is also in effect for Dominica, Saba, St. Eustatius, Grenada and its dependencies.

Forecasters say Dorian will move across the Windward Islands and into the eastern Caribbean Sea during the next several hours and will be producing one to six inches of rain, with the possibility of life-threatening flash foods, especially in areas where more than four inches of rain is expected.

The southern coasts of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola could also see life-threatening surf and rip current conditions Wednesday.