Where is Hurricane Dorian right now? Here’s what the track shows

The forecast shows Dorian gaining strength and heading to Florida as a Category 3 hurricane in the next few days.

But, where is it and when is it expected to arrive?

Here’s what the track shows:

▪ Dorian is officially a Category 1 hurricane and was on top of St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands early Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 2 p.m. advisory.

▪ The center of the storm will pass over or near Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands later Wednesday as a Category 1 hurricane.

Dorian will then move into Atlantic waters

▪ In about two days, Dorian will pass near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos islands and the Bahamas by Friday and Saturday morning.

As it nears Florida’s east coast, the hurricane is expected to develop into a Category 3 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds at 115 mph, according to Wednesday’s advisory.

Florida will feel it during the weekend

▪ Florida could start feeling the storm’s tropical storm force winds by Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service. Those living closer to Florida’s east coast, including West Palm Beach, may start feeling possible hurricane conditions as early as Saturday night.

▪ Forecasters say Dorian could make landfall by 8 a.m. Monday.