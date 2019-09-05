Now that Dorian’s threat to Florida is over, here’s when tolls will be reinstated

Do you know where your toll money goes? Find out where your money goes every time you pass a toll. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Find out where your money goes every time you pass a toll.

To make evacuations easier, Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended tolls around the state — including on the Florida Turnpike.

But, now that Hurricane Dorian is no longer threatening Florida’s coast, you’ll have to pay to drive on toll roads and in the express lanes again. Tolls are being reinstated across the state over a three-day period starting Thursday, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Here’s when tolls will be reinstated:

Thursday

▪ Homestead Extension of Florida’s Turnpike (SR 821)

▪ I-95 Express Lanes

▪ I-595 Express Lanes

▪ I-75 Express Lanes

▪ Alligator Alley

Friday

▪ The Turnpike Mainline (SR 91)

▪ Beachline Expressway (SR 528)

▪ Sawgrass Expressway (SR 869)

▪ SR 417

▪ SR 429

The Central Florida Expressway Authority is also resuming toll collections Friday on the following roads:

▪ SR 408

▪ SR 414

▪ SR 451

▪ SR 453

▪ SR 538

▪ SR 551

Saturday

▪ First Coast Expressway (SR 23)

▪ I-295 Express Lanes