Now that Dorian’s threat to Florida is over, here’s when tolls will be reinstated

To make evacuations easier, Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended tolls around the state — including on the Florida Turnpike.

But, now that Hurricane Dorian is no longer threatening Florida’s coast, you’ll have to pay to drive on toll roads and in the express lanes again. Tolls are being reinstated across the state over a three-day period starting Thursday, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Here’s when tolls will be reinstated:

Thursday

Homestead Extension of Florida’s Turnpike (SR 821)

I-95 Express Lanes

I-595 Express Lanes

I-75 Express Lanes

Alligator Alley

Friday

The Turnpike Mainline (SR 91)

Beachline Expressway (SR 528)

Sawgrass Expressway (SR 869)

SR 417

SR 429

The Central Florida Expressway Authority is also resuming toll collections Friday on the following roads:

SR 408

SR 414

SR 451

SR 453

SR 538

SR 551

Saturday

First Coast Expressway (SR 23)

I-295 Express Lanes

