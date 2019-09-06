When he got naked, his guests tried to leave. That’s when the trouble started, Keys cops say.

Joseph Aaron McNeal Monroe County Sheriff's Office

The trouble at this party started when the host got naked.

A Florida Keys man was jailed after police said he attacked two women he had invited to his home after a night of partying on Duval Street in Key West.

Joseph Aaron McNeal, 49, of Sugarloaf Key, was arrested Thursday on charges of misdemeanor battery and resisting arrest without violence for an Aug. 18 incident at his home in the 16000 block of Driftwood Lane.

He was released later that day from the Stock Island Detention Center after posting a $65,000 bond.

The night before, McNeal met two women who were drinking at a bar in the 200 block of Duval Street and offered to drive them back to their hotel, police said. But he asked if he could first swing by his home to check on his sick dog.

They agreed and went off to Sugarloaf, which is about 17 miles north of Key West. After they arrived, they all did shots and McNeal at one point left their company and returned naked, police said.

The women started to leave but McNeal tried to block the exit, putting his hands on one woman’s throat before pushing her into a television set, which broke. They made their escape through a porch and McNeal shoved one of them, causing her to fall onto a concrete slab, police said.

The women, ages 27 and 29 and both from Georgia, hid in the mangroves until Monroe sheriff’s deputies arrived around 2:45 a.m.

But the deputies couldn’t get McNeal to open the door and eventually left. They returned at 6 p.m. that evening but couldn’t even see in because someone had put blankets over the windows.

A warrant was issued and deputies served it at McNeal after midnight Thursday.

McNeal was arrested after at first telling deputies he didn’t have to open the door to them. He complied after a deputy aimed a Taser stun gun at him, reports state.

McNeal later said he wouldn’t open the door to anyone at that time of day.