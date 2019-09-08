Plane crash in the Keys kills at least two people, sheriff’s office says

MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more.

At least two people are dead after a Sunday morning plane crash near Rachael Key, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

The single-engine plane, a 1961 Cessna 210 Centurion according to MCSO, took off from Florida Keys Marathon International Airport and crashed a mile later, the FAA said. The agency also said it left at 6:30 a.m. and was heading for Savannah, Georgia. A boater spotted a body in the water around 9 a.m.

A dive team from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the lead investigating agency, will check for more bodies than the two already pulled from the water by the U.S. Coast Guard.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more is learned.