Hurricane forecasters are watching 2 potential storms. One may be heading near Florida

Besides Tropical Storm Gabrielle, the National Hurricane Center is watching two more potential tropical storms brewing in the Atlantic — and at least one of them may be heading near Florida.

The closest disturbance to South Florida is a few hundred miles north and northeast of the Greater Antilles and is producing “disorganized cloudiness and showers,” according to the hurricane center’s 8 a.m. advisory.

While it has a zero percent chance of developing into a significant weather system in the next two days, the hurricane center says there is a 20 percent chance of development later this week when “environmental conditions could become a little more conducive” when it moves near Florida and the Bahamas. The islands were recently left devastated by Hurricane Dorian.

Besides Tropical Storm Gabrielle, the National Hurricane Center is watching two more potential tropical storms brewing in the Atlantic. National Hurricane Center

Forecasters are also watching a tropical wave that is midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Windward Islands. It’s expected to move westward across the tropical Atlantic Ocean for the next several days, but its development chances for the next five days have weakened overnight from 40 to 30 percent.

As for Gabrielle, that storm is not expected to be a threat to South Florida. It’s about 1,170 miles west of the Azores and is moving north-northeast near 16 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, as of Monday’s early morning advisory. Forecasters expect the storm will weaken into an extratropical low by Tuesday night.

Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.